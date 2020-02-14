PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan & others are all smiles as they enjoy the Filmfare cheer

Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, and others were snapped in Guwahati today for the Filmfare Awards 2020. Check out the photos right here.

The buzz around Filmfare seems to be on an all-time high and all the celebrities have reached Guwahati for the same as this time, Filmfare is celebrating Awesome Assam. While photos and videos from Guwahati have been doing the rounds, there are celebrities who were also snapped at the airport later in the evening today, probably heading for the awards themselves and we are all excited about it.

And now, we have come across photos of some of the most loved actors, including the likes of , Kartik Aaryan, , , Nene, and Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap were all smiles as they posed for the paps. All of them sure seem to be high on energy and all pepped up for what is in store for the fans with tomorrow's awards. Check out the photos right here:

Meanwhile, photos and videos of the actors from their dance rehearsals have also been doing the rounds, and if anything, it has added to all the excitement. A lot is being awaited with the awards this year, and apart from the grandeur that it brings, we can't wait to see the award holders in the various categories as well.

Credits :APH Images

