PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna makes heads turn in a denim on denim look at the airport

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the actress who featured in Chamak and Chalo will be starring as the female lead in a film helmed by Ala Vaikunthapurramloo director Trivikram Srinivas.

The Sarileru Neekevvaru actress Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the airport in a chic look. The south siren was at the airport in denims paired and jacket and a cap. The Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna was acing her denim on denim look as she made her way through the airport. The actress is currently basking in the glory of her last release with Mahesh Babu called Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film saw Mahesh Babu play an Army Officer named Major Ajay Krishna. The mega blockbuster film was helmed by ace director Anil Ravipudi.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the actress who featured in Chamak and Chalo will be starring as the female lead in a film helmed by Ala Vaikunthapurramloo director Trivikram Srinivas. This film will see RRR star Jr NTR in the lead. There is already news floating on the social media platforms that Rashmika Mandanna is starring opposite Allu Arjun in his upcoming film. This film is helmed by well-known director Sukumar. The talented actress Rashmika Mandanna who has won a million hearts with her terrific performances one after the other, will be seen in some interesting projects in the coming future. The south actress is now busy with her film called Bheeshma.

This film will star south actor Nithiin in the lead. The fans and film audience are now eagerly waiting to see the beautiful Rashmika Mandanna on the silver screen. The actress got a lot of appreciation for her films like Sarileru Neekevvaru and Dear Comrade.

(ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna to star opposite Jr NTR in Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming film? Find Out)

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Read More