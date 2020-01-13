PHOTOS: Rekha looks evergreen as usual in a white salwar suit as she visits Manish Malhotra

The evergreen actress Rekha has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she paid a visit to ace designer Manish Malhotra. Check out her latest pictures.

Bollywood’s evergreen actress still continues to impress us with her utter beauty, sartorial fashion choices and unique style statements. And we cannot obviously move forward without mentioning about her stunning and beautiful kanjeevaram sarees. Well, one thing is for sure that Rekha ji is a complete stunner and makes us go gaga every time she makes a public appearance. The legendary actress is ageing like fine wine over the years and there is no second doubt about this fact.

We often get to see her at various events and occasions, especially during award functions and marriage parties. Recently, we got a closer look at what does a casual Monday outfit look like for Rekha. The actress has been snapped by the paparazzi while paying a visit to well – known designer Manish Malhotra at one of his stores in the city. She opted for an all – white salwar suit in which she looked completely elegant. The actress was all smiles as she posed for the paps along with Manish Malhotra.

Check out the latest pictures of Rekha with Manish Malhotra below:

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Evergreen Rekha gets papped as she gets spotted in Mumbai)

Well, one thing is for sure that we would love to see more of her given her amazing fashion statements which serve as an inspiration for numerous actresses belonging to the Gen – Y category of Bollywood celebs. Rekha has not been seen in the silver screen for quite some time and the fans are waiting eagerly to see her soon. She was last seen making a special appearance in the song ‘Rafta Rafta’ from the 2018 movie Yamla Paagal Deewana: Phir Se. Prior to that, she has made instrumental roles in numerous movies for which she has been lauded by everyone.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More