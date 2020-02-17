PHOTOS: Rekha looks gorgeous in a saree & steals the limelight at Daboo Ratnani's Calendar launch

The evergreen actress Rekha made a stunning appearance at Daboo Ratnani's Calender Launch today. Check out her pictures.

Veteran actress and Bollywood’s evergreen beauty continues to impress us with her unique fashion choices and impeccable style statements. Her stunning and beautiful kanjeevaram sarees always have our attention whenever she makes an appearance at any event. Undoubtedly, Rekha ji is a complete stunner and sends her millions of fans into frenzy whenever she steps out! The legendary actress is ageing like fine wine and still continues to rule the hearts of people as well as the Bollywood film industry.

Recently, we got a closer look at Rekha once again as she made a stunning appearance at the Calender Launch event of celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani. The actress opted for an all- white silk saree embellished with golden borders teamed up with a matching full sleeve blouse. And needless to say, she looked absolutely elegant. She opted for funky golden earrings and a bracelet that further complimented her entire outfit. Well, of course, she did not forget to put on her favourite signature red lipstick as usual.

Check out the pictures of Rekha below:

We would definitely love to see more of Rekha ji given her amazing style statements which serve as an inspiration for numerous actresses belonging to the Gen – Y category of Bollywood celebs. Rekha has not been seen in any movie for quite some time and the fans are waiting eagerly to see her soon. She was last seen making a cameo appearance in the song ‘Rafta Rafta’ from the 2018 movie Yamla Paagal Deewana: Phir Se. Prior to that, she has done significant roles in numerous movies.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More