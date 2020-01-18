PHOTOS: Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Jitendra & Waheeda Rehman arrive at Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday bash

The lavish birthday celebrations saw the attendance of many celebrities and friends of the well-known lyricist arriving to celebrate. Check out the pictures.

Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday bash was a star studded event. The lavish birthday celebrations saw the attendance of many celebrities and friends of the well-known lyricist arriving to celebrate. The stunning diva, arrived at Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday bash looking radiant as ever in a green coloured saree and delicate jewellery. The Muqaddar Ka Sikandar actress Rekha happily posed for pictures along with designer Manish Malhotra. The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood, Nene arrived at Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday bash with husband Sriram Nene.

Madhuri Dixit Nene was winning hearts with her red coloured traditional outfit. Madhuri Dixit was winning hearts as she flashed her million dollar smile for the shutterbugs. Sriram Nene looked dashing in his black suit. The gorgeous looking couple happily posed for pictures. The veteran actors Waheeda Rehman and Jitendra also arrived at Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday bash. The Kaagaz Ke Phool actress Waheeda Rehman looked stunning in a pastel coloured saree and beautiful jewellery. The Ek Hi Bhool and Himmatwala actor Jitendra arrived with daughter Ekta Kapoor at the birthday bash. The Geet Gaya Patharon Ne star Jitendra wore a black coloured outfit and posed happily for photos. Ekta Kapoor was spotted wearing a light coloured outfit as she posed alongside her father Jitendra.

The 75th birthday celebrations of lyricist Javed Akhtar saw many of his industry friends, grace the function. The fans and followers of the lyricist were simply delighted to see the Bollywood stars attend the birthday bash.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

