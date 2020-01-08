PHOTOS: Rekha, Meghna Gulzar, Laxmi Agarwal and others attend the premiere of Chhapaak

Numerous celebs from the film fraternity attended the premiere of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak. Check out their latest pictures.

If there is one movie which has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media off late, it is definitely the starrer Chhapaak. A few days back, the trailer of the much - awaite movie was also released which has received humongous response from the audiences. The makers as well as the star cast of the movie have left no stone unturned in its promotions. Today, the grand premiere of Chhapaak has been held which is attended by the who's who of Bollywood.

The premiere is attended by the likes of Deepika Padukone and her husband , Vikrant Massey, the movie's producer Meghna Gulzar and Laxmi Agarwal, the inspiring lady on whom the story of Chhapaak is actually based on. Among others who attended the premiere are the evergreen actress , Manish Malhotra, , Jackky Bhagnani and Javed Akhtar. Later on, numerous other celebs from the film fraternity joined the mega event including Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia, , Arbaaz Khan, Giorgia Andriani, Bhumi Pednekar and others.

Check out the pictures of celebs who attended the premiere of Chhapaak below:

Talking about the movie Chhapaak, it stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. It has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and is based on the life of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. For the unversed, Chhapaak is scheduled to be released on January 10, 2020. It is one of the most awaited and anticipated movies of the year.

