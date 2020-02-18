  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Rekha & sister Radha make heads turn in their traditional looks at a wedding reception in the city

The Veteran Bollywood actress is winning hearts in her traditional attire. The Muqaddar Ka Sikandar actress dazzled at the wedding reception in a saree.
6371 reads Mumbai Updated: February 18, 2020 01:15 am
PHOTOS: Rekha & sister Radha make heads turn in their traditional looks at a wedding reception in the cityPHOTOS: Rekha & sister Radha make heads turn in their traditional looks at a wedding reception in the city
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Veteran Bollywood actress is winning hearts with her traditional attire. The Muqaddar Ka Sikandar actress dazzled at the wedding reception in a traditional saree. The actress was present at the wedding along with sister Radha Usma Syed. Both the sisters looked beautiful in their traditional looks at a wedding reception. The fans just could not stop gushing over how, stunning Rekha looked in her saree look. The Umrao Jaan actress Rekha never fails to impress her fans and followers with her impeccable avatar.

Check the pictures of Rekha below:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement