PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at Santacruz police station a day after she got bail in drugs nexus case

Rhea Chakraborty, who was recently granted bail by the Bombay HC, has been asked to mark her presence at the police station for 10 days in the drugs case.

Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, has been released now. The actress granted bail in the case on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh by Bombay High Court on Wednesday. This isn’t all. Rhea was also asked to mark her presence in the police station for 10 days. Now, as per the recent update, the Jalebi actress has arrived at the Santacruz police station for the same.

In the pics, Rhea was accompanied by her father Indrajit Chakraborty as she made her way inside the police station. As per the court order, the lady has been asked to deposit her passport and she isn’t allowed to travel abroad without permission. This isn’t all. She will also be required to inform the investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai. For the uninitiated, she was arrested by the NCB in September along with her brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant in the drugs case. They were grilled for a month by the agency.

While everyone had applied for bail in the case, including Rhea, Showik, Samuel and Dipesh, only Showik’s bail plea was rejected. Reportedly, he will continue to be in the judicial custody which has recently been extended till October 20. Meanwhile, as the investigation is on in the Bollywood drugs nexus case, it is reported that NCB will not be arresting Rhea in the second FIR registered by the agency.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

