  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty & brother Showik exit ED office after hours of interrogation

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have been clicked while stepping out of the ED office a little while back. Check out the exclusive pictures.
11818 reads Mumbai Updated: August 10, 2020 09:58 pm
PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty & brother Showik exit ED office after hours of interrogationPHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty & brother Showik exit ED office after hours of interrogation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) once again summoned Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik on Monday i.e. 10th August in connection with the late actor’s case. The brother-sister duo who arrived at the ED office in the morning have been grilled for hours before being let go a little while back. We have now got hold of the exclusive pictures of Rhea and her brother Showik exiting the ED office after hours of interrogation.

Both of them can be seen avoiding the media and the paparazzi while stepping out of the office. Rhea is accompanied by two women constables apparently for security purposes. Meanwhile, her brother Showik is seen closely following her. A large contingent of people including spectators, media persons, and policemen can be seen on the spot for reasons that are quite obvious. The actress is clad in a white salwar kameez and refrains from talking to anyone.

Check out the exclusive pictures below:

If media reports are to be believed, Rhea Chakraborty has been asked about the investments that have been made in the past two years, her property at Khar, and many other related details. Earlier, the ED summoned the actress, her brother Showik, and Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi in connection with the case. The trio refrained from talking to the media back then and the same happened during Monday’s probe too. Earlier in a video, Rhea had said that she won’t comment on the matter as per her lawyer’s advice.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty arrives for 2nd time with Showik for ED interrogation in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement