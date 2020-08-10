PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty & brother Showik exit ED office after hours of interrogation

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have been clicked while stepping out of the ED office a little while back. Check out the exclusive pictures.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) once again summoned Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik on Monday i.e. 10th August in connection with the late actor’s case. The brother-sister duo who arrived at the ED office in the morning have been grilled for hours before being let go a little while back. We have now got hold of the exclusive pictures of Rhea and her brother Showik exiting the ED office after hours of interrogation.

Both of them can be seen avoiding the media and the paparazzi while stepping out of the office. Rhea is accompanied by two women constables apparently for security purposes. Meanwhile, her brother Showik is seen closely following her. A large contingent of people including spectators, media persons, and policemen can be seen on the spot for reasons that are quite obvious. The actress is clad in a white salwar kameez and refrains from talking to anyone.

If media reports are to be believed, Rhea Chakraborty has been asked about the investments that have been made in the past two years, her property at Khar, and many other related details. Earlier, the ED summoned the actress, her brother Showik, and Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi in connection with the case. The trio refrained from talking to the media back then and the same happened during Monday’s probe too. Earlier in a video, Rhea had said that she won’t comment on the matter as per her lawyer’s advice.

