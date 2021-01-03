PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik snapped first time together in weeks as they go house hunting
Weeks after their bail in the drug probe, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were snapped on Sunday in the city's suburbs. The paparazzi spotted the siblings outside a residential building as they were seen entering and exiting it. Rhea and Showik were seen for the first time since their bail and the duo had no qualms about the paparazzi around them. Just a few days ago, Rhea's father and mother were seen in the suburbs and looks like the family is now looking for a new place to move in.
On Sunday, Rhea and Showik made their way inside the building and then were seen exiting it. The actress, who was behind bars for almost a month, was seen wearing a pair of black tights and a pink sweater-like tee which read 'Love is Power'. As per reports, the family, who currently live in the suburbs, is on the lookout for a new home not too far from their current place of residence.
After being mired in a controversy like no other after the demise of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, director Rumi Jaffery recently revealed to SpotBoyE that the difficult phase had taken a toll on her. "She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say. It has been a traumatic year for her," Rumi told the publication.
Anonymous 20 minutes ago
Shameless family stole his money and now enjoying it
Anonymous 21 minutes ago
Njoying Ssr money
Anonymous 22 minutes ago
Helped kill him looted his money and now going to live life king size with his money. Dam Rouges
Anonymous 22 minutes ago
They now putting Ssr money into good use Dam gold diggers