PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty leaves Bandra police station post filing complaint against Sushant's sister Priyanka

After being interrogated by the NCB, Rhea Chakraborty straightaway went to the Bandra police station on Monday to file a complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh. Read on for further details.

The NCB is currently probing the drug angle in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. They have not only arrested a few drug peddlers but also found links between them and Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. The agency has arrested the latter including the late actor’s staff Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant on charges of procuring drugs. They also interrogated the actress on Monday in connection with the same. In the meantime, a step taken by Rhea has raised eyebrows.

The actress has filed a complaint against Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh on charges of forgery in medical prescription. The latter reportedly sent it to the late actor as per Rhea’s allegation. The actress said in her statement that Sushant died within five days of taking the anxiety medication that was as per the prescription suggested by his sister. The actress went from the NCB office to Bandra Police station for filing the complaint and recording her statement.

The paparazzi have spotted her a little while back as she came out of the station and headed straightaway towards her car. Rhea Chakraborty was accompanied by a few cops as she waded through a contingent of media persons while stepping out from the station. Meanwhile, the actress has filed a complaint based on WhatsApp chats that were reportedly exchanged between Sushant and his sister. Rhea alleges that Priyanka suggested three prescribed medications to the late actor for anxiety attacks. This prescription was reportedly given at the OPD department of RML hospital on 8th June.

