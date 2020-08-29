PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty leaves DRDO guest house with Showik after 7 hours of grilling on day 2 by the CBI

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was spotted by the shutterbugs after she left the DRDO guest house after her questioning by the CBI on day 2. Check out the photos.

Rhea Chakraborty was spotted by the shutterbugs after she left the DRDO guest house after her questioning by the CBI on day 2. The actress left with her brother Showik. The actress was also previously grilled by the CBI in connection to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The actress also spoke to India Today for an exclusive interview wherein she spoke about her side of the story. Rhea Chakraborty reveals how she was being questioned by the three agencies, namely, the CBI, ED and Narcotics Control Bureau.

The actress reportedly says that the questioning by all the three agencies have been very tough and harsh. Rhea was also spotted at the Santa Cruz police station. The news reports stated that the actress had visited the Santa Cruz police station to request for protection from the media reporters. The actress had reportedly shared a video of how her father who had served the nation in the defense force had been mobbed by the news reporters.

Check out the photos:

The actress during an interview stated that her father got touched and hit when he got mobbed. Rhea also reveals how her building's watchman was harmed. The actress did not hold back to state that she was being made the villain in the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Rhea Chakraborty reportedly states that she too wants to find out what happened to the late actor.

#SushantSinghRajputDeathCase: Mumbai Police escorts Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty to their residence. pic.twitter.com/RFShaLPwAd — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

