PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty leaves DRDO guest house with Showik after 7 hours of grilling on day 2 by the CBI

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was spotted by the shutterbugs after she left the DRDO guest house after her questioning by the CBI on day 2. Check out the photos.
18711 reads Mumbai Updated: August 29, 2020 09:10 pm
Photos,Sushant Singh Rajput,Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty was spotted by the shutterbugs after she left the DRDO guest house after her questioning by the CBI on day 2. The actress left with her brother Showik. The actress was also previously grilled by the CBI in connection to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The actress also spoke to India Today for an exclusive interview wherein she spoke about her side of the story. Rhea Chakraborty reveals how she was being questioned by the three agencies, namely, the CBI, ED and Narcotics Control Bureau.

The actress reportedly says that the questioning by all the three agencies have been very tough and harsh. Rhea was also spotted at the Santa Cruz police station. The news reports stated that the actress had visited the Santa Cruz police station to request for protection from the media reporters. The actress had reportedly shared a video of how her father who had served the nation in the defense force had been mobbed by the news reporters. 

Check out the photos:

The actress during an interview stated that her father got touched and hit when he got mobbed. Rhea also reveals how her building's watchman was harmed. The actress did not hold back to state that she was being made the villain in the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Rhea Chakraborty reportedly states that she too wants to find out what happened to the late actor.

(ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut on how outsiders are exploited in Bollywood: This place operates like a mafia or underworld)

Credits :viral bhayani, ANI

Anonymous 9 minutes ago

They are looking relaxed...roaming freely..these rascals should be behind bars..

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

Criminal walking freely in India. CBI have your reputation and dignity we want justice for Sushant.

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

Arrest this woman put her in jail why she is going in nice cars.

