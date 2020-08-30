PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty & Siddharth Pithani leave DRDO guest house after CBI interrogation

The CBI grilled Sushant Singh Rajput's girfriend Rhea Chakraborty on Sunday too. The actress has left the DRDO house a little while back.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has become way more baffling in the past few weeks. Especially with the CBI taking over the case, numerous loopholes and unknown facts have emerged that have raised eyebrows. Most importantly, all eyes were on the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty after his father KK Singh filed an FIR against her and five other people in Patna. Moreover, the recovery of her WhatsApp chats and other details in the past few days have further escalated the matter.

The CBI summoned the actress for interrogation on Friday. Another person who has been constantly summoned by the agency is Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani. Both Rhea and Siddharth were called for another round of questioning on Sunday. Now, they have been spotted a little while back as they stepped out of the DRDO guesthouse. The actress was clad in an all-black outfit as she speedily headed towards her car. The paparazzi was able to catch a glimpse of Pithani as he sat inside the car with folded hands.

Check out the pictures below:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise on 14th June 2020 has left everyone shocked and heartbroken. At the same time, people have raised questions multiple times over the mysterious circumstances in which the late actor died. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been under the radar from a long time. Meanwhile, the CBI summoned her for the third consecutive time on Sunday. She was accompanied by her brother Showik as usual.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput spoke on retirement, mental health with Rhea, his lawyer, CA & others; Audio goes viral

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×