PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty snapped outside NCB office on the way to Byculla jail

After the Narcotics Control Bureau sought judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty, the actress spent a night at the NCB lock-up and today morning, Rhea was papped coming out of the NCB office as she was being taken to the Byculla jail. Yes, in the photos, Rhea was seen coming out of the NCB office and we straight taken to a car from where she was taken to the jail. Yesterday, after the NCB interrogated Rhea Chakraborty for three consecutive days, the NCB arrested her and later, when she was produced before the additional chief judicial magistrate through video link, her bail plea was rejected and the NCB was granted 14 day custody.

During the meeting with CJM, NCB officials reportedly said that she was confronted with all other accused including her brother Showik during her interrogation and facts in their statements were verified and so, the NCB’s remand copy says that it is clear from her statement that Rhea is an active member of the drugs syndicate connected with drug supplies. Also, reports suggest that Rhea was arrested under sections 27A, 21, 22, 29 and 28 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

During the bail plea, Rhea Chakraborty revealed that although she wasn’t pressurized by the NCB officials, she went on to admit that “80% of Bollywood celebrities take drugs.”

