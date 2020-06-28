PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty spotted first time since her interrogation after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Rhea Chakraborty and Shibani Dandekar get spotted at Farhan Akhtar's house after visiting Dino Morea.

Rhea Chakraborty has been spotted for the first time ever since her interrogation after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The 27-year-old actress was believed to be dating Sushant Singh Rajput since a few months. The two also escaped for a holiday in Italy last year. According to Mumbai Police, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment on June 14. His family flew down from Patna to Mumbai for his funeral whereas Rhea Chakraborty was not present for his last rites.

After the actor's untimely demise, his fans called out names in the Bollywood industry for allegedly sabotaging his filmy career. Sources also revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput's 6 out of 7 films had got shelved because of which the actor had slipped into depression. Hence, the Home Ministry called for a detailed interrogation in the matter of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated for 9 hours at the Bandra Police Station and it is the first time that she has been spotted ever since the same.

Check out Rhea Chakraborty's pictures:

Rhea Chakraborty was seen with Shibani Dandekar at Farhan Akhtar's house. The actresses visited Dino Morea before heading to Shibani Akhtar's beau Farhan Akhtar's residence. This is the fist time Rhea stepped out after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The actress was not present at Sushant Singh's funeral but she headed to his home the next day.

