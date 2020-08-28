PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty steps out of DRDO house post CBI interrogation; Actress likely to be summoned again

Rhea Chakraborty has been grilled by the CBI in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case on Friday. Check out her exclusive photos as she steps out after the interrogation.

Swetlana Neog Written By 5909 reads Mumbai Updated: August 28, 2020 09:27 pm