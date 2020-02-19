PHOTOS: Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal attend Bhoot screening days after actress dismissed their marriage rumours

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been snapped by the paparazzi as they stepped out to attend the screening of Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship.

Promising actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been dating each other for over five years now. Few days back, there were reports floating around that the couple is going to tie the knot this year. In fact, few media reports also revealed that the two of them are thinking about formalizing their relationship in between the months of June and July. However, in a recent interview with TOI, Richa dismissed all the reports thereby putting an end to all speculations.

As we speak of this, Richa and Ali have been snapped by the paparazzi at the screening of the upcoming movie Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. The two of them looked adorable together and there is no second doubt about it! Richa looked stunning in a white shirt with dramatic sleeves and a lemon yellow skirt. Ali, on the other hand, looked dapper in black t – shirt teamed up with a pair of matching denims and a skin - coloured overcoat.

Check out their pictures below:

Talking about Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship, it features Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and is co – produced by , Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. It is reportedly based on a true incident and is set against the backdrop of an abandoned ship. The much – awaited movie is scheduled to be released on February 21, 2020.

