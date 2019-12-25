PHOTOS: Rishi and Neetu Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor arrive for Kapoor’s Christmas lunch

As the Kapoor’s are celebrating their annual get-together on Christmas, Rishi Kapoor grabbed the eyeballs as he made an appearance with wife Neetu Kapoor.

It’s Christmas today and the entire world is engulfed in the festive mood. Certainly, Bollywood doesn’t lack behind in making the most of this festival and are busy celebrating it in their own way. In fact, it is that time of the year when Bollywood’s first filmy family The Kapoor’s host a grand family lunch to mark their Christmas celebration. This time the family lunch has been hosted by Shashi Kapoor’s son Kunal Kapoor and the Kapoor’s have started arriving for the family get-together.

Among the first ones to arrive for this family celebration was who was accompanied by wife . To note, Rishi, who was diagnosed with cancer last year, had returned to India in September this year post his year-long treatment in New York. In fact, the veteran actor had to miss the annual Christmas celebration in their family in 2018 owing to his medical treatment. So, it was indeed an overwhelming moment for Rishi who was attending the celebration after two years and he was beaming with joy which was evident. On the other hand, Randhir Kapoor was also spotted making his way to this annual lunch. The senior actor was dressed in a red t-shirt, navy blue jacket and matching trousers as he greeted the paparazzi. Besides, one can’t miss the Santa cap Randhir was wearing for the Christmas celebrations. Among the others to attend the bash were Karisma Kapoor, who came along with daughter Samiera and son Kiaan Raj, Babita Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Reema Jain, newly engaged couple Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra etc.

Take a look at Kapoor’s Christmas celebration pics:

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor, who was recently seen in Emraan Hashmi starrer The Body, is busy working on a yet-to-be-titled project with Juhi Chawla. The movie marks his first venture post his cancer treatment and has begun shooting for the same early this month.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

