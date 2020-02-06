PHOTOS: Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani pay a visit to Karan Johar's house

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been snapped while on their way to filmmaker Karan Johar's house. Check out the pictures of the Shershaah actors.

Apart from being an ace filmmaker, also happens to be a doting dad of two kids. He welcomed twins Yash and Roohi through surrogacy on February 7, 2017. We all remember how Karan threw a grand London - themed party last year when the children turned 2. This year too, the proud father has left no stone unturned in the celebrations as the little munchkins turn a year older and showered his love on them through the same.

Well, the celebrations have come to an end now but it seems like Karan has been expecting a few more guests at his residence! As we speak of this, rumoured couple and Kiara Advani have been snapped by the paparazzi while on their way in their respective cars to the filmmaker’s place. While Sidharth sported a blue gingham print shirt, Kiara, on the other hand, was seen wearing a white top and flaunting her de glam look.

Check out the pictures of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani below:

Sidharth and Kiara have been snapped a day back at the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra too. The two of them sparked off rumours a long time back regarding their alleged relationship. However, both Sidharth and Kiara have always refuted such reports. On the professional front, they will be collaborating together for the first time in the upcoming movie Shershaah. For the unversed, Kiara will be playing Sidharth’s on – screen wife in the Vishnuvardhan directorial. Shershaah happens to be a biopic based on the life of late Indian Army office, Captain Vikram Batra.

