PHOTOS: Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani step out for a dinner date in the city

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are rumoured to be in a relationship with each other. Meanwhile, check out their latest pictures.

Tiger Shroff and ’s dating rumours are known to everyone. However, the two actors have always tight-lipped about the same and stated that they are just ‘friends.’ Nonetheless, the shutterbugs never leave a chance to click pictures of the rumoured couple whenever they step out and about in the city or jet off to exotic places for vacations. It was only recently when Tiger and Disha went for a mini-vacation to Maldives. Their pictures from the place went viral instantly.

As we speak of this, the paparazzi have once again spotted Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff as they stepped out for a dinner date on Sunday. Both of them have been seen waving at the paps as they arrived at a popular outlet in the car. Tiger looks dapper in a black jacket teamed up with a pair of matching pants. Disha, on the other hand, aces the denim on denim look as she wears a jacket and jeans.

Check out the pictures below:

On the professional front, Tiger and Disha last collaborated for the movie Baaghi 2. Meanwhile, the actor is currently gearing up for Baaghi 4 too. He also has Heropanti 2 and Ganapath in the pipeline. The actor is currently earning praise post his stint in the recently released track Casanova. As for Disha Patani, she is awaiting the release of her movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring . Apart from that, she has another movie lined up which is Ekta Kapoor’s KTina.

