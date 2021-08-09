PHOTOS: Rumoured love birds Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani snapped together in New Delhi; Seen yet?

The tinsel town of Bollywood remains quite abuzz with dating rumours, which add to the curiosity and excitement of fans. Adding to this list, is the recent buzz that actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are dating each other. The rumour of these two good-looking actors being together has been quite a pleasant surprise for their fans. Although the actors have never officially commented on their speculated relationship, they have said that they are good friends. Photos of the two together scream ‘chemistry’, and they never mind getting clicked together.

On Monday, Sidharth and Kiara were spotted together in the capital of the country. The actors were a pretty sight, with Sidharth dressed up in semi-formal, and Kiara in donning a stylish traditional avatar with a beige sequined saree. was looking rather handsome in his dark grey jacket and black pants. He completed the look with a black tee-shirt. Kiara looked gorgeous in her modern ethnic wear, and her fresh makeup and soft curls only accentuated her look. Standing beside each other, and sporting happy, generous smiles, both Kiara and Sidharth obliged the paparazzi with pictures.

Along with the actors, Sidharth’s parents were also at the venue. The Kapoor and Sons actor happily posed with his parents for photos too.

Check out the latest pictures of Sidharth and Kiara:

Kiara had recently opened up on her relationship with Sidharth and said that she finds him extremely focused on the professional front.

On the work front, Kiara will be next seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ with Kartik Aaryan. The shooting of the film is not complete yet. ’s upcoming films include ‘Mission Majnu’, ‘Thank God'.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra make a classy couple in recent pics; Leave netizens in awe of their chemistry

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani spotted together in National Capital