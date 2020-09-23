  1. Home
PHOTOS: Rumoured love birds Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani twin in black as they step out in the city

A day after making his singing debut, Tiger Shroff was spotted in city and was accompanied by his rumoured lady love Disha Patani.
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are among the most talked about stars in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. The two have successfully carved a niche for themselves in the industry and enjoy a massive fan following across the world. Interestingly, apart from their professional lives, Tiger and Disha’s love life has also been making the headlines. It is reported that the Baaghi 2 couple has been dating each other for quite some time now and are going strong with their relationship.

In fact, the rumoured couple’s social media PDA often add fuel to reports of their love affair. Amid their relationship rumours, Tiger and Disha were spotted together in the city. In the pictures, the duo was seen twinning in black as they moved towards their respective cars. Apparently, Tiger and Disha were spotted post their gym session as the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress sported a black track suit and was also wearing a mask. On the other hand, the War star also clicked wearing a black t-shirt and a matching mask.

Take a look at Tiger and Disha’s recent pics:

Meanwhile, Tiger is making the headlines as he has recently made his singing debut with the song Unbelievable. While the song has been warmly received by the audience, Disha has been in awe of her rumoured beau’s skills. She wrote, “How can someone be so multi-talented. You're #unbelievable. What a beautiful song, love it and your voice.” She shared applause, heart eyes emoticons along with it.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

