PHOTOS: Rumoured lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra return to the bay after New Year’s celebrations

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will be sharing screen space for the first time in Shershah.

Even before the release of their film, and Kiara Advani have been rumoured to be dating each other, and as we speak, it is being reported that after celebrating New Years’ together, today, Kiara and Sidharth were papped at the Mumbai airport as they returned to the bay. In the photos, Student of the Year actor is sporting a comfy athleisure and sports shoes and he teamed up his look with black shades and a cap. Kiara, on the other hand, was seen wearing a beige cargo pants with a tangy coloured camisole and she teamed it with a camouflage jacket.

Since the two left the city together and were also papped together on their return, we can only say that yes, they both had jetted off to the same destination to spend time with each other and ring in the New Years. Also, looking at their social media feed, one can easily say that the two were indeed, vacationing together. For all those who don’t know, Sidharth and Kiara will be seen sharing the frame in Shershaah, and as per reports, it was during the film’s shoot that the two started dating each other. During a recent interview, when Sidharth Malhotra was asked about dating Kiara, the actor had said that they are just friends and that she is a great friend and a co-star, and when Kiara was asked about the rumours, she had said that they all are "alleged" stories which are reported.

Talking about Shershah, the film features Sidharth Malhotra in the role of Kargil War hero Vikram Batra, Kiara as Captain Batra's girlfriend, Dimple Cheema. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, Shershah is slated for release in 2020. Shershah is a biopic of late captain Vikram Batra, an Indian Army officer who was posthumously awarded with the Param Vir Chakra for his heroism in the 1999 Kargil war.

Credits :Manav Manglani

