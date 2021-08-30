PHOTOS: Rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani are all smiles as they pose together on set

The tinsel town of Bollywood is often abuzz with dating rumours, heightening the excitement and curiosity of every fan ever. After all, the fun lies in the imagination and speculation of it all. Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have too made it to the list and there have been much talk and hype about them apparently dating each other. Adding fuel to their fire is their crackling chemistry both on screen and off screen. Fans are always gushing over their photos whenever Sidharth and Kiara are spotted together. Sunday night, was one such time when both the actors were papped together on set.

Sidharth and Kiara looked stunning when they were spotted by the shutterbugs on sets last night. The Kapoor and Sons actor looked dapper in a black shirt and trousers look. He also threw on a brown jacket and completed the look with a pair of formal shoes. Kiara, on the other hand, was seen donning a beautiful white lehenga set with a striped yellow and white dupatta. She accessorized the look with a statement neckpiece, while her hair was styled in soft waves. Kiara completed the look with minimal makeup, accentuating her beauty.

Both the actors happily obliged the paparazzi with pictures. While they posed for solo pictures as well, it was the pictures of the rumoured lovebirds smiling and posing together that stole the show.

Check out Sidharth and Kiara’s latest photos:

On the work front, both Sidharth and Kiara have an interesting lineup of films. While Sidharth will be next seen in the spy thriller, Mission Majnu opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Kiara will be featuring in the Raj Mehta directorial, Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, and . She also has Mr. Lele with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

