PHOTOS: Sai Pallavi is at her cheerful best as she gets clicked in her simple yet cool look at the airport

South beauty Sai Pallavi was spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning, October 4. Known for her simple and carrying no-makeup look, Sai Pallavi was all in her cheerful mood and posed for the paps as she arrived at Hyderabad airport. One can see in the photos, the Fidaa actress looks pretty as always in a grey shirt paired with black denim and white shoes. The stunner stole the show with her cute pose for the paps before making her way inside the car. While a lot of actresses prefer making style statement even at the airport, Sai Pallavi win hearts yet again with her simple look.

Sai Pallavi is the only actress in the industry who prefers no-makeup even onscreen. The Maari 2 actress, during one of the interviews, had said, "I am happy to be working with directors who are cool about me being myself. In fact, all the directors don’t want me to wear makeup, too. I am happy if girls feel proud of themselves, their natural body image and consider me an inspiration. And yes, I’m not going to use makeup in the future, too."

Check out Sai Pallavi's latest airport photos below:

On the work front, Sai Pallavi will be sharing the screenspace with Naga Chaitanya in their upcoming film Love Story. The makers have resumed the shoot amid COVID-19 scare and seems Sai Pallavi is in the city for the shooting of the same. The major portion of the shoot was wrapped ahead of the lockdown and the team has geared up to wrap up the remaining shots.

Sai Pallavi will also be seen in Rana Daggubati starrer Telugu-Tamil film titled, Viraata Parvam.

