PHOTOS: Saif Ali Khan gives a piggyback ride to baby boy Taimur Ali Khan as they go out for a stroll

Taimur Ali Khan gets a piggyback ride from dad Saif Ali Khan as they go around for a stroll.

Taimur Ali Khan is Bollywood's favourite star kid. Whenever the baby boy steps out in the town, he sets the shutterbugs on a clicking spree. When it comes to popularity, the three-year-old steals away the limelight from his parents, Kareena and as well. When photos of Taimur initially started doing rounds on the internet, netizens couldn't stop gushing over his cuteness. Soon, Taimur dolls came into the market which sold like hotcakes. Tim Tim often likes to accompany mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan in the city. However, today daddy Saifu seems to have taken charge of his baby boy.

As Kareena Kapoor Khan jetted off to Hyderabad to walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra yesterday, Saif Ali Khan seems to be spending some father-son time with Taimur. The Jawani Jaaneman actor is busy caught up in his father duties and just a while ago, he was spotted in the city, giving a piggyback ride to Taimur as they headed out for a stroll. Taimur looks intrigued looking at the people around as he rides on daddy Saifu's back. Check it out:

Taimur is dressed in a red and blue t-shirt and he looks as cute as ever. The baby boy is wearing grey shorts and white sports shoes with his colourful tee. On the other hand, Saif flaunts his mustache as he carries Taimur and walks ahead on the streets. He was spotted in a casual t-shirt and pants, matched with white shoes while Taimur sat comfortably on his shoulders.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

