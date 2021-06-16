PHOTOS: Saif Ali Khan heads out in the city rocking an all white outfit; Adheres to COVID 19 safety guidelines

Saif Ali Khan was snapped by the paparazzi as he made his way out in the city looking like an absolute stunner. Check out the photos.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the country has faced tremendous difficulties. With the spike in cases, patients from across the country have been battling the deadly virus. Now, with the ongoing vaccination drives in multiple locations, there is a ray of hope. The lockdown restrictions are places are easing up and life is slowly getting back to normal. Over the last few days, several Bollywood celebrities have been spotted in public. Recently, was papped heading out in the city.

Saif truly makes heads turn each time he steps out of his house. Over the years, the actor has amazed audiences with stellar performances in multiple films. While he has an amazing on screen presence, he also stuns his fans with the uber cool outfits he wears. Each time the actor is papped out in public, he makes sure to grab all the eyeballs with ease. Today, the actor was seen rocking an all white outfit which included a printed white shirt and oversized pants. Moreover, the actor also sported a matching mouth mask and maintained a safe social distance.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan would soon be seen in a few movies. The actor is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Bhoot Police, which is star studded with some of the most well known faces in the industry including , Jacqueline Fernandez, and Jaaved Jafferi. Besides this, the actor would also be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film also stars Rani Mukerji, Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Also Read| Daboo Ratnani Calendar 2021: Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Abhishek Bachchan amp up glam quotient; PHOTOS

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×