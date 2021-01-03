PHOTOS: Saif Ali Khan keeps it causal as he goes out for walk; Spotted outside his home in Bandra

Saif Ali Khan spent his Sunday around his neighbourhood as he was snapped by the paparazzi entering his residential complex.

and Kareena Kapoor Khan are ready to embrace parenthood for the second time. The couple, who are among the most powerful couples in Bollywood, have already started making preparations for their little one and have also began working on their new home. The couple always gets papped whenever they make a public appearance. These days, Saif always accompanies Kareena Kapoor during her evening walks. And today, the Dil Chahta Hai actor Saif Ali Khan was spotted outside his home in Bandra taking a stroll.

Keeping it casual, Saif was seen wearing grey coloured shorts paired with a powder blue T-shirt. The actor looked smart as he was seen entering his building. He didn’t wave out to the paparazzi. Saif recently returned from Dharamshala where he was shooting for his next horror comedy film Bhoot Police. The film poster is already released and stars , Jacqueline Fernandez, and in pivotal roles. The film will be directed by Pavan Kirpalani.

Apart from this, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in a political series Tandav which will be aired on Amazon on January 15. The trailer will be out tomorrow (on January 4). Saif Ali Khan will be seen in a new avatar in the show. The series will have nine-episode series and has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The series star cast includes Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Gauahar Khan, Kumud Mishra, and Sarah-Jane Dias. The series will show the political life of ministers from close.

Take a look at Saif's Sunday pictures here:

