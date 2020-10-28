PHOTOS: Saif Ali Khan shows us how to nail a kurta pyjama with shoes as he goes out and about in the city

Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen playing the antagonist in Adipurush, is winning hearts with his ethnic OOTD as she stepped out in the city today

, the Nawab of Pataudi has been making the headlines ever since he has announced the news of being a quadfather soon. Yes! The superstar and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan are expecting their second child and the 50 year old is undoubtedly over the moon for the same. Interestingly, apart from his personal life, Saif has also been the talk of the town for his professional life, his charismatic persona, etc. He never fails to make heads turn every time he steps out of the house.

And this is exactly what happened when he stepped out today. The handsome Nawab of Pataudi made a stunning statement in his ethnic OOTD as he goes out and about in the city. In the pics, the Race actor was seen wearing a royal blue kurta paired with white pyjama and brown shoes. He was also seen wearing a mask in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak in the country. Interestingly, Saif new haircut also grabbed the eyeballs and it looked like he chopped his lockdown locks.

Take a look at Saif Ali Khan’s recent pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Saif will be seen playing the lead antagonist Lankesh in Prabhas starrer magnum opus Adipurush. Helmed by Om Raut, the movie will project the Nawab of Pataudi as the world's most intelligent demon which existed around 7000 years ago. Speaking about working with Prabhas and Om Raut, Saif said, "I’m thrilled to be working with Omi dada again. He has a grand vision and the technical knowledge to really pull it off. He has taken me beyond the cutting edge of our cinema in the way he shot Tanhaji and this time he is taking us all further. It’s a phenomenal project and I’m super thrilled to be a part of it. I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic."

