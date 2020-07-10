PHOTOS: Saif Ali Khan spotted near residence, Tiger Shroff is all about work as actors get snapped in the city

On Friday, a host of Bollywood celebs were spotted out and about in the city. From Saif Ali Khan to Aditya Roy Kapur and Tiger Shroff, many posed for the cameras.

With lockdown restrictions easing out and film industry's shooting schedules returning to normal, the paparazzi are back on their feet and have been making sure to get us all the celebrity sightings in the city. On Friday, a host of Bollywood celebs were spotted out and about in the city. From to Aditya Roy Kapur, some stepped out for work, while others to get essential items. The paps snapped Saif Ali Khan near his residence in Mumbai's suburbs as he walked the streets in his statement white outfit.

At one point, Saif was also clicked gesturing the paparazzi asking 'What's Up?'. The actor had wrapped a red bandana around his face and wore a white T-shirt along with a pair of white pants. In a completely contrasting look, Tiger Shroff was spotted in an all-black look as he stepped out for recording. He was snapped outside the recording studio and posed for the paparazzi. As for tiger, he sported his usual black mask and a fanny pack to keep things like a sanitizer handy.

Check out their photos below:

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3 which suffered an unfortunate fate at the box office as its run was cut short due to the strict lockdown across India. As for Saif, the actor will be seen in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's upcoming film Dil Bechara.

Credits :Pinkvilla

