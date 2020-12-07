PHOTOS: Saif Ali Khan & Taimur don identical sweaters as they return from Palampur with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are back in the bay with Taimur after having wrapped up their holidays amid the snow-capped mountains. Check out their pictures.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and were enjoying some vacation bliss with their son Taimur in the beautiful valleys of Dharamshala and Palampur. For the unversed, Saif had gone there to shoot for his upcoming movie Bhoot Police co-starring , , and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Moreover, we couldn’t stop being in awe of Tim Tim’s pictures with his parents as he took pottery and culinary classes amidst their stay in the beautiful places.

A few hours earlier, Bebo announced on social media about returning to Mumbai. And now, we have got access to the pictures of the entire family as they were clicked by the paparazzi while stepping out of the private airport. What immediately caught our attention is that both Saif and Taimur are seen donning identical grey sweaters with the flag of the United States inscribed on them. Talking about the soon-to-be mom, she opts for a blue striped front button kurta teamed up with a pair of matching flared pants.

Check out the pictures below:

They are surely setting some major family goals here! The family heads straightaway to their cars with their masks on with Saif waving at the paparazzi a little later. Apart from Bhoot Police, the actor has another movie lined up which is Adipurush co-starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. He reportedly plays the role of Raavan in the same. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan completed the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring a few weeks ago.

