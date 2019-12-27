PHOTOS: Salman Khan is all smiles as he celebrates his birthday with friends and family

Dabangg 3 star Salman Khan looks very dapper as he celebrates his birthday along with friends and family. Check out the photos.

The Bollywood megastar is seen celebrating his birthday with friends and family. The Dabangg 3 star Salman Khan looked very dapper and handsome in a brown jacket and denims. The Tiger Zinda Hai star Salman Khan happily posed for the shutterbugs. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor Salman Khan was all smiles as he cut a birthday cake. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star looked very happy and posed for photographs. Salman Khan is currently riding high on the success of his recent release Dabangg 3. The film also starred and new comer Saiee Manjrekar.

The film Dabangg 3 is helmed by ace director Prabhu Deva. The film is the third instalment in the Dabangg franchise. On the work front, Salman Khan has some interesting projects coming up in the future. The fans and film audience gave the film a thundering response. Right from the trailer and the first look of the film Dabangg 3, the fans have loved every element of the film. The songs of the film Dabangg 3 were an instant hit among the fans and music lovers. The film brought back the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey. was back as Rajjo.

Check out the photos of Salman Khan:

The film marked the debut of Saiee Manjrekar in Bollywood and the fans were looking forward to see what the young actress does in the Salman Khan starrer. The audience members had high expectations from the Salman Khan starrer and the film impressed the film audience with each aspect. The Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep played the villain's role in the Prabhu Deva film.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

