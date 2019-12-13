PHOTOS: Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha make for a powerful duo as they step out to promote Dabangg 3

The previous Dabangg films were super hit films and the fans are looking forward to see the new film on the big screen.

The leading pair of Dabangg 3, and stepped out in the city to promote their upcoming film. The stunning actress looked enthralling in a traditional yellow outfit and delicate jewellery. The beautiful actress was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs. The Bollywood megastar Salman Khan looked very dapper and handsome, in white jacket and black coloured trousers. The lead pair of the highly anticipated film Dabangg 3, were happily posing for pictures. Salman Khan even took selfies with his fans as he stepped out to promote his film.

The film Dabangg 3 is the third edition in the Dabangg films. The latest film is helmed by the ace director Prabhu Deva. The film Dabangg 3 will new comer Saiee Manjrekar. The fans and film audience are eagerly waiting to see the new actress in a dynamic story like Dabangg 3. The previous Dabangg films were super hit films and the fans are looking forward to see the new film on the big screen. Dabangg 3 will be hitting the silver screen on December 20. The film will feature Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep as the villain of the story. The south star will be returning to a Bollywood film after a very long gap.

The south megastar Kiccha Sudeep has been in the city to promote the upcoming film. The lead stars of Dabangg 3 are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film among the fans and film audience. Salman Khan returns to big screen as Chulbul Pandey.

(ALSO READ: Salman Khan feels a strong parallel existence for Chulbul Pandey)

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More