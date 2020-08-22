  1. Home
PHOTOS: Salman Khan arrives at Sohail Khan’s residence for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with family

Salman Khan arrived at brother Sohail Khan’s residence to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with family. Check out the photos.
The megastar of the Bollywood industry, Salman Khan arrived at brother Sohail Khan’s residence to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. The actor looked dapper and handsome as he arrived in his car. Salman Khan got clicked by the shutterbugs on his arrival at Sohail’s home. The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Sohail Khan’s residence also witnessed attendance by Arbaaz Khan and his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani.

Arpita Khan arrived alongside husband Aayush Sharma. Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan also arrived for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The shutterbugs also clicked Helen as she arrived at Sohail Khan’s home in the city. The fans and followers of the superstar were delighted to see him in the city after so long. The actor was residing at his farm house in Panvel since the lockdown was imposed in the country due to the COVID 19 pandemic.  

Check out the photos:

Now, finally after a long gap of nearly six months, the actor stepped out to attend the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at brother Sohail Khan’s home. The fans of the Bollywood megastar are eagerly waiting to see him back on the big screen. The actor has some interesting projects lined up in the coming future.

