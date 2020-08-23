PHOTOS: Salman Khan arrives at Sohail Khan's house for Ganpati Visarjan with family

Salman Khan and his family also observed Ganesh Chaturthi with great zeal and enthusiasm. The actor has been recently snapped while going to meet his family for Ganpati Visarjan.

If there is one festival that is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the entertainment industry, it is Ganesh Chaturthi. Numerous celebs come together to celebrate the festival and welcome Ganpati Bappa into their homes. This time, the celebrations weren’t normal as the previous years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this hasn’t affected the zeal and people have celebrated the festival with their closed ones within the vicinity of their homes. and his family have also observed the celebrations.

While the family welcomed Bappa into their home yesterday, the paparazzi has clicked the superstar a little while back as he arrived at his brother Sohail Khan’s residence. He along with the other members of the family is all set for Ganpati Visarjan. Salman looks dapper as he sports a blue shirt teamed up with dark blue jeans. He also abides by the rules and wears a mask while stepping out of his car.

Check out the pictures of Salman Khan below:

Meanwhile, talking about the actor, he was last seen in the movie Bharat co-starring , , Sunil Grover, , and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. He will collaborate with Disha again for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Prabhu Deva has directed this movie and its release date has been postponed owing to the COVID-19 situation. Meanwhile, Salman has already announced his new project for next year that is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

