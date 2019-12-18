PHOTOS: Salman Khan & Dabangg 3 team joined by Ram Charan & Venkatesh Daggubati for promotions in Hyderabad

Recently, the Dabangg 3 team jetted off to Hyderabad for promoting the movie. They are also joined by South superstars Ram Charan and Venkatesh Daggubati. Check out the pictures.
PHOTOS: Salman Khan & Dabangg 3 team joined by Ram Charan & Venkatesh Daggubati for promotions in Hyderabad
Salman Khan is currently on cloud nine as his movie Dabangg 3 is going to be released in a few days. The superstar has been travelling from one place to another along with his fellow co – stars for the promotion of the movie at every possible platform. They have also promoted Dabangg 3 in popular platforms like The Kapil Sharma Show, Bigg Boss 13 and many others. It happens to be one of the most anticipated and awaited movies of the year.

Recently, Salman went for promoting his movie at an event in Hyderabad along with co – stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kichcha Sudeep. Dabangg 3’s director Prabhu Deva also joined them. However, there are two other special people who joined the star cast at the event. They are none other than the South superstars themselves, Ram Charan and Venkatesh Daggubati. They were also spotted shaking a leg with Salman Khan on his songs.

Check out the pictures of Dabangg 3 star cast from the Hyderabad event below:

Talking about Dabangg 3, Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha will be reprising their roles as Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo respectively. It also marks the debut of actor Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar who is reportedly playing a crucial role in the movie. The movie stars Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill in significant roles. South superstar Kichcha Sudeep is the villain of the movie which is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2019.

