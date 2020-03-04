PHOTOS: Salman Khan drives away mid week blues in a jeep as he shoots for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Salman Khan was snapped in the city while shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Check out the photos right here.

definitely has a great line up of films and while he has been in the news for multiple reasons, the actor has gotten back on track with the shoot of his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, now that Bigg Boss 13 is over. Over the past few months, he has often been snapped while going out and about in the city, or on location for the shoot of his film, and he too, keeps sharing photos from the sets, keeping the fans excited about what is in store.

And today, Salman was snapped in Mumbai while shooting for an upcoming sequence of the film and for the same, he was snapped driving a jeep. Well, the idea of jeeps is definitely super cool and it has a vibe to it, and so, it feels like just the right kind to drive away your mid-week blues. He sported a pair of black ripped denim and paired it with a plain grey t-shirt. The actor always keeps his style simple and casual, on screen, or otherwise.

Check out Salman Khan's photos while shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai right here:

The shoot for the film has been keeping up with the schedule and will also star the likes of , Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda. Radhe will be releasing on May 22, 2020, and will lock horns with 's Laxmmi Bomb at the box office.

