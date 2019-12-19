PHOTOS: Salman Khan has a fun time with fans ahead of Dabangg 3 screening

Salman Khan organized a fun meet and greet session with his fans and the photos sure seem to have us all excited. Check out the photos right here.

is gearing up for the release of his next film, Dabangg 3, co-starring Saiee Manjrekar and in the lead roles. The movie sure has fans excited for the release and the trailer added to everyone's wait. And today turned out to be a fun time for the actor and his fans as he was present at a meet and greet session with them, and photos of the same are here.

Salman opted for a casual outfit for his meet and greet today and as usual, he looked his charming self even in a simple combination of rugged denim and a white t-shirt. He accepted gifts from fans, cut the cake with them, and also posed for photos with an adorable kiddo. He signed on a fan's shirt and his happiness was visible on his face. He posed for photos with a happy face before heading to the screening of the movie.

Check out photos of Salman Khan with fans right here:

The movie is hours away from its release and the reviews that have come in are positive so far. Meanwhile, the Forbes 100 Celebrity list came out earlier today, and topping the list is Virat Kohli, while Salman Khan came down to the third spot.

