PHOTOS: Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Helen, Daisy Shah, & others gather for Ganesh Visarjan

Just like others, Salman Khan and his family also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi on Saturday. They have now been clicked during the Visarjan ceremony a few hours back.

The entire country celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm on Saturday. Although the COVID-19 pandemic hindered the grand celebrations, people made sure to welcome Bappa into their homes along with their family members and loved ones. Just like others, our beloved Bollywood celebs also celebrated the auspicious occasion. Social media is abuzz with various pictures and videos from different places. Well, of course, everyone participated in the festival while abiding by the rules and regulations and following precautionary measures.

and his family members also welcomed Ganpati Bappa yesterday. Now, we have got the exclusive pictures of the Khan family while they performed Ganesh Aarti and performed the Visarjan together. Apart from the superstar, his brother Sohail Khan, sister Arpita, Helen, Aayush Sharma, and their children were present during the same. Joining them were Daisy Shah, Iulia Vantur, Waluscha D’Souza, and others that we can see in the pictures. Arpita performed the Visarjan while Salman and others helped her.

Check out the pictures below:

The actor looked dapper in a blue shirt teamed up with a pair of blue jeans. A day before, the paparazzi snapped Arpita Khan Sharma bringing Ganpati Bappa into their home. Apart from him, many other Bollywood celebs like , Kundra, and others celebrated the occasion with their family members. They have also extended wishes to their fans through social media and shared glimpses of the celebrations in the same.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Salman Khan arrives at Sohail Khan's house for Ganpati Visarjan with family

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×