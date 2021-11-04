PHOTOS: Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan & others arrive at Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash

Although Diwali is back after a year, it almost feels like the country is celebrating after two long years, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it looks like things are slowly but surely coming back to like they were before. The tinsel town of Bollywood too is back to celebrating Diwali the old style, with Diwali bashes, parties, dressing up in glamorous traditional attires and a lot of paparazzi photos! Speaking of which, tonight, reputed filmmaker and producer Ekta Kapoor is hosting a grand Diwali bash at her residence and several popular television and film personalities have been invited to the same.

Everybody was seen decking up in their stylish and traditional best for the fun-filled night. Salman Khan was seen dressed in a formal look featuring a navy-blue shirt that he paired with trousers. Love Aaj Kal 2 actor Kartik Aaryan arrived at Ekta’s party too. The actor went the desi way with a dark-maroon Kurta. Host Ekta Kapoor dressed up in a gorgeous, embellished sharara in black, pink, and yellow hues. She kept her hair open and opted for a minimal makeup look for the night. Tusshar Kapoor was also at the party and he was seen clad in an embroidered white and golden Kurta. The actor paired it with white pajamas and formal black shoes. Urvashi Dholakia was present too and she donned a golden pantsuit for the party.

Take a look:

Coming to Ekta Kapoor, the producer has been backing several projects this year. As of now, Ekta is making the headlines for her recently released web show Girgit starring Nukul Sahdev, Taniya Kalrra, Trupti Khamkar, Ashmita Jaggi and Samar Vermani released. The series, which was released last week, has been garnering a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics alike. Apart from this, Ekta is also bankrolling movies like Freddy, Ek Villain Returns, Goodbye and Hansal Mehta's untitled thriller. On January 26, 2020, Ekta Kapoor, among others was conferred with the fourth highest civilian honour, Padma Shri Award. She will be receiving the award in a ceremony in New Delhi on November 8.

