PHOTOS: Salman Khan, Kiccha Sudeep, Saiee Manjrekar & Prabhu Deva promote Dabangg 3 in Chennai

The team of the highly anticipated film Dabangg 3 was in Chennai to promote the film. The upcoming film Dabangg 3 will see Bollywood megastar in the lead. The film will be hitting the big screen on December 20. The Salman Khan starrer is helmed by ace director Prabhu Deva. The much-awaited film Dabangg 3 will also star the gorgeous actress and new comer Saiee Manjrekar. The fans are very excited to see what the stunning actress Saiee Manjrekar does in the film. The film which sees Salman Khan as cop named Chulbul Pandey, will see Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep as the villain.

Check out the pictures below:

Credits :APH images

