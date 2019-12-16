PHOTOS: Salman Khan, Kichcha Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan & others arrive at the special screening of Dabangg 3

Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Kichcha Sudeep, Prabhu Deva and others have been snapped by the shutterbugs as they arrived for attending a special screening of Dabangg 3. Check out their latest pictures.

Dabangg 3 happens to be one of the most anticipated movies of the year which is just a few days away from its grand release into the theatres. The star cast and the makers of Dabangg 3 have already started their promotion spree and are making sure that they do not leave behind any important platform. The movie is the third installment of Dabangg franchise and has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception.

Recently, has been spotted while on his way to attend a special screening of Dabangg 3. He is accompanied by his brother and co – star Arbaaz Khan and South superstar Kichcha Sudeep who plays the antagonist in the movie. Moreover, Dabangg 3’s director Prabhu Deva and co – producer Nikhil Dwivedi were also spotted while arriving for the screening. All of them were joined by Salman’s sister Arpita’s husband Aayush Sharma too.

Check out the latest pictures of Salman Khan and team Dabangg below:

Salman Khan and reprise their roles as Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo respectively in Dabangg 3. It also marks the debut of actor Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar who is reportedly playing a pivotal role in the movie. Dabangg 3 stars Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill in significant roles. As mentioned above, Kichcha Sudeep is the villain of the movie which has been directed by Prabhu Deva and is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2019.

Credits :Pinkvilla

