PHOTOS: Salman Khan looks suave and flashes his smile as he attends a wedding function

Salman Khan has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as he attended a wedding function in the city. Check out his latest pictures.

is currently on cloud nine as his upcoming movie Dabangg 3 is just a few days away from its grand release into the theatres. Salman including the entire team of the movie have left no stone unturned in promoting it at every possible platform. Be it Bigg Boss 13 or be it The Kapil Sharma Show, the star cast of Dabangg 3 has made sure that the promotions go well prior to its release into the movie halls.

In the midst of all this, the superstar makes sure that he completes his other schedules too. Right from hosting Bigg Boss 13 to attending major events and occasions, Salman makes sure that he does not miss anything. Recently, the Radhe actor attended the wedding function of his makeup artist Raju Nag’s son. Salman looked suave as usual in a black shirt teamed up with a pair of matching denims and shoes. The superstar is all smiles as he poses with the bride and the groom.

Check out the latest pictures of Salman Khan from the function below:

(ALSO READ: Salman Khan on Radhe’s clash with Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb on Eid: Audience decides which film to spend on)

Talking about Dabangg 3, it witnesses Salman Khan and reprising their roles as Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo respectively. The movie also marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar who portrays a pivotal role in it. Moreover, it stars Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill in significant roles. South superstar Kichcha Sudeep of Eega fame plays the antagonist in the movie. It is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2019.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More