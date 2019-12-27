PHOTOS: Salman Khan, Lulia Vantur, Salim Khan & others visit Arpita Khan Sharma & daughter at hospital

Salman Khan, parents Salim and Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and others recently visited Arpita Khan Sharma and her daughter at the hospital. Check out their latest pictures.

Superstar got the best gift of his life on his 54th birthday as sister Arpita Khan Sharma gave birth to a little angel on the special day. The news about the birth of the little girl was announced by dad Aayush Sharma in front of the paparazzi outside the Hinduja hospital. The Loveyatri actor’s happiness knew no bounds as he broke the news in front of the media. Recently, all the members of Salman Khan’s family visited Arpita and the baby.

We now have the pictures of everyone who visited the Hinduja hospital to meet Arpita and her daughter, Ayat. The paparazzi spotted Salman Khan and Lulia Vantur in the same car as they arrived together at the hospital. The next to arrive are Salman and Arpita’s parents, Salim and Salma Khan. Arbaaz Khan is also spotted coming out of the hospital with Giorgia Andriani. Among others who visited Arpita and Ayat include Daisy Shah and Sangeeta Bijlani.

Check out the pictures of Salman Khan and others who visited Arpita and the baby at the hospital:

Earlier on Friday at an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Salman Khan expressed his happiness over the birth of Ayat. He says, “On his day today, we are blessed with a newborn Ayat and it’s her picture I saw first thing in the morning. That is the best thing. From today, the significance of 27th Dec has changed. He also adds, “My father suggested the name Ayat. He had thought of a few names for my kids, if I would have had. Now everyone is taking away.”

