PHOTOS: Salman Khan opts for a casual yet stylish outfit as he arrives for Sohail Khan's birthday bash

Salman Khan has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived at Sohail Khan's birthday bash. Check out the latest pictures of the Dabangg 3 actor.

Bollywood superstar happens to be one of the busiest celebs and there is no doubt about this fact. Off late, he has been promoting his latest movie Dabangg 3 at almost every possible platform along with , Saiee Manjrekar, Kichcha Sudeep, Prabhu Deva and others. In the midst of all this, Salman is also shooting for the reality show Bigg Boss 13 in which he has returned as the host for the tenth consecutive time.

For the unversed, the Dabangg 3 actor is also known to be very close to his family members and never leaves a chance to spend time with them. It was Salman’s brother Sohail Khan’s birthday yesterday and it is quite obvious that it would definitely be celebrated. Now, we have the exclusive pictures of our very own Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan as he arrives for attending Sohail’s birthday bash. Salman opted for a casual outfit consisting of a red shirt with gingham print sleeves teamed up with a pair of matching denims and shoes.

Check out the pictures of Salman Khan below:

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan on Dabangg 3: Chulbhul Pandey is obnoxious; wouldn't like him in real life)

On the professional front, Salman Khan’s much – awaited movie, Dabangg 3 was released yesterday i.e. on December 20, 2019. As expected, the movie has received tremendous response from the audiences on the very first day of its release. The songs of the movie were already out prior to its release and have become chartbusters. Salman will be next seen in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai which is scheduled for Eid 2020 release.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More