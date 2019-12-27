PHOTOS: Salman Khan shoots a flying kiss to his ardent fans waiting outside Galaxy to wish him on his birthday

Salman Khan shoots a flying kiss to his fans waiting outside Galaxy to wish him on his birthday.

Last night ringed in his 54th birthday in the presence of friends and family. Many B-Town celebs got their names ticked off from the guest list as they arrived to partake in the celebrations. The actor hosted his big bash at Sohail Khan's residence in Bandra where , , Kiccha Sudeep, and others marked their attendance. Salman cut a four-storey cake with dad Salim Khan, sister Arpita Khan and husband Aayush Sharma, nephew Ahil Sharma and other family members.

While the actor had a blast at his late-night shenanigans yesterday, today afternoon fans gathered outside his residence Galaxy to wish Salman a very Happy Birthday. Following the yearly tradition of waiting outside the star's house on his birthday, the fans once again swarmed in front of Salman Khan's residence to catch a glimpse of the actor. Putting an end to their long wait, Salman Khan finally set the fans happy as he arrived at his balcony and shot a flying kiss at the crowd standing outside Galaxy.

Earlier in the day, Salman Khan received the best present on his 54th birthday as his sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma welcomed their baby girl at Hinduja hospital as planned before. The couple selected Salman Khan's birthday as the special date to welcome their child through a c-section delivery. Taking to his Instagram handle, proud daddy Aayush Sharma announced his new born's name as Ayat Sharma and thanked the fans on behalf of the Sharma's and Khan's.

