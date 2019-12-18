PHOTOS: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kichcha Sudeep & others promote Dabangg 3 in Bangalore

Dabangg 3 star cast including Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kichcha Sudeep recently jetted off to Bangalore for its promotions. Check out the pictures.

starrer Dabangg 3 happens to be one of the most awaited movies of the year which is just a few days away from its grand release into the theatres. It happens to be one of the most talked about and anticipated movies of the year. The makers and the star cast of Dabangg 3 have been quite busy with the movie’s promotions. They have made sure that they do no leave any important platform behind for its promotions.

Recently, the entire team of Dabangg 3 jetted off for promoting it in the beautiful city of Bangalore. Now, we have the exclusive pictures from the movie promotions in which the actors seem to be quite elated about its release. Salman Khan looked dapper in a black t – shirt teamed up with a green jacket and denims. opted for a blue gingham print saree while Saiee wore a mustard – coloured lehenga. They were also joined by Dabangg 3’s director Prabhu Deva and popular South actor Kichcha Sudeep.

Check out the pictures from Dabangg 3 promotions in Bangalore below:

Salman Khan and will be reprising their roles as Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo respectively in Dabangg 3. The movie marks the debut of Saiee Manjrekar who is actor Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter. It features Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill in pivotal roles. South superstar Kichcha Sudeep will be playing the antagonist in Dabangg 3. The movie is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2019.

