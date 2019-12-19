PHOTOS: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and others grace the screening of Dabangg 3

The screening of the Salman Khan starrer also saw the presence of director Prabhu Deva, Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Adriani.

, and Saiee Manjrekar made dashing entries at the screening of Dabangg 3. The screening of the Salman Khan starrer also saw the presence of director Prabhu Deva, Arbaaz Khan alongside his girlfriend Giorgia Adriani. The film, Dabangg 3 is one of the most highly anticipated film of the year. The film brings back Bollywood megastar Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey. The film will see as Rajjo. The Prabhu Deva directorial will also feature new comer Saiee Manjrekar. The screening of Dabangg 3 saw many Bollywood celebrities gracing the event.

The film will see Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep as the villain. Dabangg 3 has got the fans and film audience very excited about the film. This is the third film in the Dabangg franchise. The fans are expecting the film to be a mass entertainer. The trailer of the film Dabangg 3 has raised the expectation from the film, as the fans are hoping to see a blockbuster on the big screen. The songs of the film Dabangg 3 are turning out to be chartbusters. The music lovers and fans are loving every bit of the songs from the Salman Khan starrer.

The Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar starrer will see many exciting elements in the film. The fans just cannot wait any further to watch the film on the silver screen. The film will hit the theatres tomorrow. Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha looked very stylish at the red carpet of the screening of their film.

Check out the pictures from the screening of Dabangg 3:

