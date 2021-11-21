PHOTOS: Salman Khan spotted in casuals as he heads towards the airport

Every day, the paparazzi spot many celebrities from the entertainment industry as they step out for their daily hustle-bustle and routine in the dream city of Mumbai. From airports and gyms to studios, spas, and restaurants, the shutterbugs wait for stars to make an appearance in front of their cameras no matter where they go. This Saturday night was no different, as the paps spotted the superstar Salman Khan at the airport.

The paparazzi spotted the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan at the airport. Salman Khan was photographed while he sat in the passenger’s seat of his car. He was seen in casual attire as he made his way towards the airport. He donned a checked shirt and wore his mask ensuring COVID-19 norms. The superstar is currently hosting the 15th season of the popular reality television show, Bigg Boss. Apart from that, the actor will be reuniting with Katrina Kaif after a long time in Tiger 3. Earlier there were reports suggesting that Salman Khan has postponed the shoot of Tiger 3 in view of Katrina and Vicky’s wedding.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman is gearing up for the release of his much talked about movie Antim: The Final Truth. Also starring Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana, the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial features Salman in the role of a turbaned cop and will mark the superstar’s first collaboration with his brother in law. Antim: The Final Truth will be hitting the big screen on November 26 this year.