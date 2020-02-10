PHOTOS: Salman Khan wards off his Monday blues with a cycle ride in the city

As Salman Khan is gearing up for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13, he was papped enjoying cycle ride in Mumbai.

Fitness has been a rage among the B-town celebs these days and several actors are seen having their own workout schedule to be in the perfect shape. From hitting the gym regularly to trying out different workouts, the celebs don’t mind walking an extra mile to sweat it out and stay fit. Amid these, superstar gave a new twist to his regular workout as he decided to go for a cycle ride in the locales of Mumbai today.

In the pictures, Salman was papped riding a bicycle in Juhu. The Dabangg 3 star was seen wearing a black t-shirt which he had paired with black and grey jacket and black shorts. He completed his look with a cap and a pair of black coloured sneakers. Salman was not only enjoying the bicycle ride but was also seen abiding by the traffic rules and was papped standing at the red light along with the traffic. The superstar was accompanied by his guards along with a police inspector who was following Salman on a bike in the traffic.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s pics as he enjoys cycle ride:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is currently working on Prabhudheva directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie also stars and Randeep Hooda in the lead and will mark Salman’s third collaboration with Prabhudheva after Wanted and Dabangg 3. Besides he is also working on Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will be hitting the screens on Eid 2021. On the other hand, Salman is also looking forward to the much awaited grand finale of his popular reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

